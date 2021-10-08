Everton are keeping an eye on Lucas Digne’s fitness as he returns from France early.

Everton will have to worry about Lucas Digne’s fitness after the defender returned early from France’s international duties.

On Thursday night, the left-back was selected on the bench for his country’s Nations League semi-final against Belgium, which Didier Deschamps’ side won 3-2 after an unbelievable second-half comeback.

However, it was reported after the game that the 28-year-old will be returning to Finch Farm early due to “muscle soreness” in training, knocking him out of the final against Spain.

The French Football Federation issued the following statement: “The defender will be unable for Sunday’s final against Spain due to muscle soreness. His club will be given access to it.

Everton teenager learns from Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka and has previously fought Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the age of 16 “During training on Tuesday, Lucas Digne experienced some muscle pain. The medical team of the Blues took care of him.

“However, because his presence for the League of Nations final against Spain in Milan on Sunday evening is impossible, the defender will leave the group on Friday.”

Digne will now be evaluated at Finch Farm ahead of Everton’s return to play against West Ham United on October 17th.

Following that, the Blues will host Watford at Goodison Park before traveling to Wolves in early November.

The France international has not missed a Premier League match for his team since New Year’s Day, when he was forced to sit out a loss to West Ham United due to an ankle injury.