Everton are interested in Odsonne Edouard and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Everton have only a few days before the transfer deadline on Tuesday to make any last-minute deals.

Blues manager Rafa Benitez has stated that the team is working on “two or three” names before the transfer market closes.

Benitez has made four signings since taking over, including free agents Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, and Andros Townsend.

Demarai Gray, a former Leicester City winger, has joined them from Bayer Leverkusen.

Here’s all the latest Everton news, gossip, and rumours from around the world as we approach the last days of the transfer season.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in signing Arsenal right winger Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season with West Bromwich Albion, and despite interest from other clubs, the Blues’ offer is said to be the best.

Maitland-Niles’ Arsenal contract expires in 2023, and he has made 122 appearances for the club.

Everton sources tried to downplay the rumors, but it’s still unclear what will happen before the deadline.

The Washington Newsday reports that Everton are interested in signing Porto winger Luis Diaz, but the deal is understood to be contingent on James Rodriguez returning to his former club.

Between 2010 and 2013, Rodriguez played three years with the Portuguese club before joining Ligue 1 side Monaco for a record £38.5 million.

Any incomings before Tuesday’s transfer deadline will be contingent on players departing, according to Benitez.

The Toffees now believe they can strike a deal with Porto for Diaz if the 30-year-old is used as part of the deal, and if Moise Kean leaves with Juventus keen.

“Obviously, it relies on people moving out, and we have an idea that maybe there will be a chance to alter a few of players,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman said.

“It would be surprising if we got more or less, but we’re working on two or three names to see what we can come up with.”

Everton is one of the clubs said to be interested in Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard.

According to the report, Rubin Kazan of Russia has made a £15.4 million approach for the striker, while Everton has also ‘sounded out’ the prospect of bringing him in. “The summary has come to an end.”