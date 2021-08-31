Everton are in a battle against time to sign Salomon Rondon and James Rodriguez.

Everton are hopeful of completing a deal for Salomon Rondon before the deadline, despite James Rodriguez’s growing likelihood of staying at the club.

The Blues are negotiating a two-year contract with Rondon, and while his transfer from Dalian Professional in China has not been finalized, there is still hope that it will be completed by the 11 p.m. deadline.

Money due to the 31-year-old by Dalian has complicated Rondon’s quest to be reunited with Rafa Benitez, who worked with him in China and at Newcastle United.

However, Everton are confident that the paperwork will be completed in time for Rondon to join the group as a capable backup to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Blues’ hopes of finding a new home for Rodriguez, on the other hand, are quickly diminishing.

Despite an offer from Porto and considerable interest from AC Milan, the Colombian had stated he was willing to stay at Goodison, as The Washington Newsday reported earlier on deadline day.

James has been unable to come to an agreement with either club.

Everton had hoped to utilize him as a makeweight in a trade that would send Luis Diaz the other way.