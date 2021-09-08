Everton are hopeful about right-back Seamus Coleman after his latest setback.

Everton are confident that Seamus Coleman will not be sidelined for an extended period of time.

On Saturday, the Blues skipper suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Coleman has since returned to Finch Farm for further treatment and assessment by the club’s medical team, with early signs that the injury is not as serious as first thought.

Everton were unable to sign a new right-back during the transfer season, despite it being a priority at the start of the summer, but Rafa Benitez has options ahead of Burnley’s visit on Monday night if Coleman is not deemed fit.

Jonjoe Kenny is still in the squad, while Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate filled up for Everton at right-back last season.

Coleman has started all three league games for the Blues this season, but he missed more than half of Everton’s league games last season due to lingering injury issues.

The team is hoping that the 32-year-hamstring old’s problem isn’t too significant at this point.