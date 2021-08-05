Everton are expected to finalise the transfer of the defender once the season’s outcome is disclosed.

Denzel Dumfries remains the only player now ranked as being odds-on to join Everton this summer, despite it being unclear if he will do so during the current transfer window.

The 25-year-name old’s has been linked with a move to Merseyside since it was revealed in early June that the Blues were interested in him, with director of football Marcel Brands having followed his growth since his own days at PSV Eindhoven.

Despite teammate Donyell Malen’s departure to Borussia Dortmund, Dumfries’ stock has risen substantially as a result of his great achievements for the Netherlands at the European Championships, where he scored two goals, he has remained at his Eredivisie club.

Rik Elfrink, a PSV watcher for Eindhovens Dagblad and AD Sportwereld in the Netherlands, told The Washington Newsday last month that he thought Everton would be an ideal destination for Dumfries to take the next step in his career because the player possessed the right attributes to be a success in the Premier League.

Dumfries is the only name presently odds-on to join Everton this summer, according to Oddschecker, out of all the players associated with the Blues at the bookmakers.

Since the competition, the Euros star’s odds to join Everton have been lowered from 4/1 to 10/11, giving him the shortest odds among potential new players.

Since the big competition, Everton has received 76 percent of all bets on Dumfries’ next club.

Internazionale, the reigning Serie A champions, are the next closest competitors at 3/1.

Tottenham Hotspur are 12/1 to sign the winger, with Bayern Munich (20/1) and Real Madrid (25/1) following closely behind.

Everton pulled out of the battle for Dumfries earlier this week, according to sources, and Phil Kirkbride writes today: “The Blues appear no closer to securing a right-back – a key position for this transfer window – with it uncertain if the club would move on their interest in Denzel Dumfries or not.”

Meanwhile, bookmakers presently rank Everton as the eighth best team in the Premier League, ahead of Arsenal, Leicester, and Tottenham.