Everton and Southampton have yet to agree on a compensation amount, according to Thierry Small.

Thierry Small’s acquisition has been confirmed by Southampton, although Everton have yet to agree on a compensation settlement.

The 17-year-old turned down Everton’s offer of professional terms and tore up his scholarship to help force a move.

Small, the Blues’ youngest player, signed a three-year professional contract with the Saints today, but Everton is owed compensation.

According to The Washington Newsday, no such agreement has been reached, with the potential of a tribunal deciding the transfer fee.

This morning, Small informed the Southampton website: “It’s an awesome feeling,” Thierry Small stated. It’s a major deal for my family and me to join such a family-oriented club. It’s an honor to be here, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“To play here and under Ralph is a true honor, and I am grateful to be here.”