Everton and Liverpool are watching as Newcastle completes their takeover.

Newcastle United is now officially under new ownership, after the Premier League’s approval of a £300 million Saudi-led buyout.

Following the sale, Mike Ashley, the club’s long-serving owner, will step down after 14 years in charge.

The news that Saudi Arabia is going to lift its ban on beIN SPORTS surfaced yesterday, and it had major implications for Newcastle’s potential takeover.

Newcastle and the Premier League were involved in a dispute about a £300 million buyout that fell through in the summer of 2020.

However, yesterday’s news smoothed the way for Newcastle’s contentious takeover to be approved, with the Premier League pleased that the transaction is not being guided by the government.

On Thursday evening, soon after 5 p.m., the agreement was finalized.

“The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club, and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the ownership of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports & Media,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.”

“The legal wrangling centered on whose entities would own and/or have control of the club after the takeover.

“All parties have agreed that a settlement is required to end the extended period of uncertainty for fans over the ownership of the club.”

“The Premier League now has legally enforceable assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not have any control over Newcastle United Football Club.”

“All parties are relieved to have reached a conclusion to this process, which provides certainty and clarity to Newcastle United Football Club and its supporters.”

Everton and Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on things when a new financial powerhouse enters the Premier League.