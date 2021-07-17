Everton and Liverpool are sparked by a Brazilian restaurant. Philippe Coutinho is rumored to be on the move.

After sending an unusual message to Philippe Coutinho on Instagram, a Brazilian restaurant in Liverpool has sent football fans into a frenzy.

In January 2018, the forward signed a club-record deal with Barcelona, but he has struggled to replicate his Anfield success in Spain.

In the summer of 2019, the Spanish giants attempted to sell the 29-year-old but were unable to find a buyer, and he ended up spending the season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite winning the treble, Coutinho’s playing time in Bavaria was limited due to injury, and the Bundesliga heavyweights decided not to sign him permanently after his cameo appearance.

Coutinho started the season brightly after being given a second chance at Camp Nou by Ronald Koeman last summer, but has not played since rupturing his meniscus in December.

According to recent reports in Spain, Barcelona will want to transfer Coutinho this summer as new president Joan Laporta plans a squad revamp.

Everton has been linked with the playmaker in recent months, with rumours circulating that Coutinho may return to Anfield.

Then there’s Copacabana. Brazilian Rodizio, a Queens Square-based Brazilian steakhouse, has uploaded an image of Coutinho on Instagram with an intriguing comment.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back and begin creating unique memories with you once more,” it says. #coutinho #liverpool #copacabana.” @phil.coutinho

Fans have questioned whether this means he’ll be joining the Reds, Blues, or even Tranmere Rovers in the comments area of the restaurant’s article.

Coutinho’s next club is Wolves, who are 6/4 favourites with the bookies to sign him, with Everton at 12/1 and Liverpool at 14/1.

Kia Joorabchian, the Brazilian’s agent, said last month that his client is “absolutely” interested in returning to the Premier League at some point.

“We’re still waiting till the season is over before we start talking about transfers,” he explained.

“I’ve always maintained he aspires to play in the Premier League,” says the coach. He had a great experience and would like to return if the opportunity arises.” “The summary comes to an end.”