Everton and Hummel have released a new third kit for the 2021/22 season.

Everton and hummel have unveiled the club’s new home third kit, which will be worn during the 2021/22 season.

Everton’s pioneering away strip from the late 1950s, worn by Goodison greats like Dave Hickson, Bobby Collins, and Brian Labone, has been reimagined in white, navy, and yellow.

The outfield jersey has ‘Royal Navy’ blue shorts and socks with yellow detailing, while the goalkeeper outfit has a two-tone orange shirt with orange shorts and orange socks with white decoration.

The motifs on both the outfield and goalie shirts are inspired by the bow of a ship and pay homage to hummel’s famed chevrons.

The strip also follows the nautical concept of Everton’s new home uniform, which was unveiled earlier this month and features the ‘Dazzle’ camouflage.

When Rafa Benitez’s side takes on Mexican club Pumas in Florida on Wednesday evening, the new kit will be worn for the first time.

Blues defender Ben Godfrey remarked on the strip, “I’ve always enjoyed taking part in kit shots because it’s all about that fresh start, that new season, and getting ready to give your all again, for the squad and the fans.”

“I got so much love from the fans in my first season here, and it was a shame I didn’t get to play in front of them more, especially at Goodison Park.

“I genuinely like all three kits – I enjoy how different they are – and I can’t wait to go out in them in front of a stadium full of Evertonians.”

“I’m a big fan of this kit,” Tom Davies stated. As I’ve previously stated, I’d love to create a kit someday, and I appreciate seeing the new kits each year because it brings back memories of being a youngster.

“All three uniforms look fantastic this year, so it will be fantastic to see the fans back at Goodison Park and at stadiums across the country supporting us and wearing these colours.”

“We are happy to be able to introduce this season’s third kit and complete the set ahead of the season’s major kickoff on 14 August,” said Allan Vad Nielsen, hummel’s CEO.

