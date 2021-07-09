Everton and Hummel have released a new home kit for the 2021/22 season.

The two-tone shirt and eye-catching “dazzle” design was inspired by Liverpool’s and its docks’ role in painting military ships with imaginative and vivid livery during World War I.

The new shorts are white with yellow and royal blue trim, and the socks are white as well.

The new shirt features yellow and white trim on the collar, as well as hummel’s distinctive chevrons embroidered in white on the shoulders.

A replica of Everton Women’s shirt will be sold alongside the men’s version, marking a first for the club.

Cazoo, the Blues’ Principal Partner, is featured on the front of both adult and junior shirts once again. Megafon will be featured on the Women’s Home Shirt, with Yota serving as the sleeve partner once again.

Everton’s Commercial Director, Alan McTavish, said: “We are excited to introduce our 2021/22 strip, which follows last season’s home shirt becoming the fastest-selling in the Club’s history. We believe it will once again prove popular with Evertonians all over the world.

“It’s been fascinating to watch hummel’s creative process for incorporating something like dazzle, which is a fascinating element of our city’s past, into our kits.

“They have also demonstrated their devotion to our fans by going to great lengths to include them in the unveiling of this kit in order to demonstrate the Club’s appeal and how it affects individuals in every corner of the globe.”

The CEO of hummel, Allan Vad Nielsen, said: “When it came to designing Everton’s new home kit, we wanted to create something that was bold and unique while also remaining true to the club’s history.

“To do that, we’ve relied on the city of Liverpool’s connections with the dazzle pattern, giving it a historical reference, but we’ve also put fans at the heart of our launch in celebration of Everton’s ever-growing global appeal and exciting future ahead.”

Everton released a film to promote their new strip, which shows Evertonians from all over the world recreating the “dazzle” design. The summary comes to a close.