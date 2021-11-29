Everton and Brentford are feuding, with frustrations threatening to boil over.

Everton’s winless streak extended to seven games as the Toffees were defeated 1-0 by Brentford.

Rafa Benitez’s squad suffered their sixth Premier League defeat of the season thanks to Ivan Toney’s penalty in the first half.

Naturally, this resulted in squabbles, irritation, and a lot of fuming.

Here are some highlights from the game that you may have missed:

Everton were especially bad in the first half, with Brentford taking advantage of what appeared to be jittery and sloppy play by the visitors.

They took the lead after a couple defensive errors resulted in a penalty, and they came close to extending their lead on several occasions before the break.

One such opportunity saw an attacker virtually directly through the Everton defense before Jordan Pickford was forced to make a stop, and the ball was eventually scrambled away from goal and to safety.

Following that, Ben Godfrey and Abdoulaye Doucoure were left yelling at one other on the Everton box’s edge.

The latter appeared to be pressing his argument more furiously, as frustrations were growing both on the field and in the section of away fans in the stadium’s corner.

In the first half, nothing summed up the rage more than a single solitary supporter’s yell.

The Brentford Community Stadium’s press box is located on the opposite side of the stadium from where away supporters watch the game.

They could, however, be heard throughout the game, especially in the second quarter, as they attempted to shout their team into a stronger performance and, perhaps, back into the game.

However, one shout stood out throughout the first period.

“F****** s****!” yelled one Evertonian in the away end during a moment of relative stillness among the rest of the crowd when the ball was sent out for a throw on the far side.

Of course, the expletives will not be published, but who knows how that specific fan felt at full time if it was in the first period.

It didn’t take long for the rage to spill over to the sidelines as well.

