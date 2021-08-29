Everton analysis: Rafa Benitez accomplishes what Carlo Ancelotti could not, but two injuries highlight the need for a transfer.

Everton fans may be forgiven for being apprehensive about this season.

Off the field, the club had a difficult summer, with an unexpected managerial change and some more shrewd transfer activity than some might have imagined.

The Blues had been given what many considered to be a “favorable” start to the season, all things considered, but the question was whether they could capitalize on it.

Everton’s position as second in the nascent Premier League standings following their win against Brighton on Saturday was a good indicator that they had seized their opportunity.

Three league games, two wins, seven goals scored, and the same number of points on the board.

That’s got to be a fairly good start for Rafa Benitez’s time at the club, and it’s precisely what he needed.

Other managers taking over at Goodison Park might have desired to get off to a good start, but the 63-year-old was virtually forced to do so.

It wasn’t perfect in prior games, but this was as close to a flawless away effort as you’ll see this season from any team.

Brighton had won both of their previous league games going into this one, and the home crowd was full of confidence, which may have contributed to their strong start.

Everton, on the other hand, gained command after the first 20 minutes passed with Graham Potter’s side failing to put Jordan Pickford to the test.

They looked strong before taking the lead, and after scoring the first goal, it didn’t appear that the hosts would be able to recover.

This result is especially impressive when you consider Everton’s history at the Amex, including the fact that they haven’t won there since Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League.

When you combine it with the league’s previous performances and results, as well as the League Cup progress, it all adds up to a good start to a new government.

That’s exactly what Benitez would have wanted heading into the campaign’s first international break.

