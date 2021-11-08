Everton analysis: Mason Holgate’s exit sends a clear message, but Chris Kavanagh continues to perplex everyone.

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat.

Chris Kavanagh seemed practically intent to take center stage in this match from the start, something Everton fans were not thrilled with.

Supporters were enraged because the official couldn’t decide whether he wanted to let the game run or stop every small violation he saw.

Those on both sides of the field were dissatisfied with many of the game’s early choices, which seldom bodes well for the rest of the game.

The second half got off to a similar start, with one specific “foul” on Emerson Royal bringing the crowd to their feet in rage.

On one moment, it appeared as if the Spurs player had lingered in possession for too long and had lost out to two Everton players – but the referee eventually put his whistle to his lips after a few seconds of hesitation.

That’s even before we get to the VAR decisions.

The first was the decision not to award Richarlison a penalty after Huge Lloris was first assessed to have hauled down the Everton attacker inside the box.

Replays suggest that the goalie received a tiny contact on the ball as the Brazilian attempted to run around him, brushing his palm along the top of it before connecting fully with the forward’s legs.

Is that enough to clear him of any wrongdoing? That is a highly debatable point. Is it enough for the referee to make a “clear and apparent” error? Certainly not.

Over on the other hand, Kavanagh went to the screen and after what seemed like an eternity of watching replays, he eventually decided to overrule himself.

The amount of time he spent at the sideline monitor should speak to how “clear” his “mistake” was in the first place, but that’s a larger issue concerning VAR and the caliber of officiating in this nation.

Richarlison appeared to have regained his footing and was moving around.