Eversource warns that Hurricane Henri could cause 69 percent of Connecticut customers to lose power.

With Hurricane Henri expected to hit the Northeast on Sunday, a Connecticut energy company has issued a warning that over 70% of its customers may lose power.

According to a Saturday assessment from Eversource, half to 69 percent of Connecticut customers might lose power on Sunday as a result of extreme weather, with restoration efforts taking up to 21 days.

Eversource is the largest energy delivery provider in New England, serving over 1.25 million people in Connecticut. Eversource announced it will declare an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Fox61’s Angelo Bavaro on Twitter.

In a statement, Craig Hallstrom, the company’s president of regional electric operations, said, “As Henri approaches, we’ve begun shifting staff, equipment, and other resources properly so that we’re ready for the major, widespread damage that we can expect to see from this storm.”

Customers can expect lengthy disruptions, despite the fact that we have a large force of line and tree personnel from throughout the country and Canada here, with more on the way, he added.

— FOX61's Angelo Bavaro (@angelobav) on August 21, 2021

Forecasts include severe gusts, heavy rain, and a probable storm surge along the Connecticut shoreline, which could result in thousands of trees falling and causing power disruptions, according to the business. Customers should stock up on basic things such as food, pet food, and medications to prepare for the storm, according to the firm.

“Now is the time to prepare with your family, as well as check in on your neighbors who may want assistance,” Hallstrom said on Saturday. “As soon as it is safe, our staff will be out and will continue on the job until the power is restored.”

