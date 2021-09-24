Evergrande’s largest lender claims that a default will have no “significant impact” on the company.

According to the Associated Press, Chinese banks are divulging what they owe a troubled real estate developer with $310 billion in debt in order to reassure investors, saying they can handle the risk of a default.

One of Evergrande Group’s main lenders, Zheshang Bank Co., stated it is due 3.8 billion yuan ($588 million), but that it has “adequate collateral.”

In a written response to concerns on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s website, Zheshang stated, “The total risk is managed.” A “risk situation…will not have a big impact” on the bank, it added.

Meanwhile, Evergrande said it would speak with some of its debt holders individually, while other creditors are watching Beijing to see whether it will intervene with a restructuring plan, according to the Associated Press.

The difficulty of Evergrande to achieve government-imposed debt restrictions has raised concerns that a default may destabilize the Chinese economy and global financial markets. A default is expected, according to rating agencies. Economists believe Beijing can avoid a credit crunch in China, but it does not want to bail out Evergrande while attempting to push corporations to cut their debt levels.

Others, such as Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Ltd., did not provide financial data but stated their loans were small, related to specific projects, and backed by property rights. Evergrande and the Pudong bank are in “tight communication,” according to the Pudong bank.

Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co., based in Jiangsu’s eastern province, claims to be owed 3.9 million yuan ($600,000). Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., one of China’s largest state-owned commercial lenders, did not react to questions.

Evergrande was caught by stiffer real estate borrowing limits imposed by regulators last year in an attempt to lower growing debt levels that the ruling Communist Party fears will drag on already slowing economic development.

Beijing has yet to declare what it would do, but economists say that if it does, it will likely focus on ensuring that people get the apartments they have already paid for, rather than trying to bail out banks or other creditors.

With over 200,000 people, 1,300 projects in 280 locations, and assets of 2.3 trillion yuan ($350 billion), Evergrande is one of China’s largest private-sector corporations. It owes you money. This is a condensed version of the information.