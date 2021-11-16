Even when prices rise and supply is threatened, retail sales in the United States continue to grow strongly.

According to the US Commerce Department, retail sales in the United States increased by 1.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from September to October, the largest month-to-month increase since March and an increase from 0.8 percent the previous month. According to the Associated Press, the sales rises may mirror increasing pricing across the country, putting an already stretched supply chain under even more strain.

The retail sales data issued by the United States Commerce Department on Tuesday has not been modified to account for rising prices. According to the government, inflation grew by 0.9 percent in October, and retail gains in some categories are virtually entirely due to higher prices. According to the Associated Press, gas station sales increased 3.9 percent in October as gas prices increased 3.7 percent.

Despite the elevated pricing, numerous retailers have reported strong sales increases, indicating that many American consumers are not deterred by higher prices.

Unless Americans stop buying so much, experts anticipate global supply chain shortages and snags will last until 2022 or 2023. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic troubles, factors such as stimulus monies and booming stock markets have fueled buying, generating shortages in the United States and most of the world, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, businesses are ordering and hoarding more goods and parts than they need out of fear of running out, pushing suppliers even farther and impeding attempts to keep up with demand.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

For many households, solid hiring, significant wage raises, and healthy savings are underlying robust spending. Americans are also continuing to buy more automobiles, furniture, and other items than they were before the pandemic, putting a strain on US ports and shipping companies and driving up prices. Last month’s strong expenditure signals that the holiday shopping season is off to a good start.

Walmart and Home Depot both reported higher sales and profits, despite rising expenses due to supply chain interruptions at both businesses. Walmart said its consolidated gross profit rate fell as a result of higher supply chain costs, among other factors.

To fill a near-record number of unfilled positions, businesses and other employers are rapidly increasing wages. Wages and incomes increased dramatically. This is a condensed version of the information.