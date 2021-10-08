Even though North Korea claims to have no cases of COVID, the WHO is shipping medical supplies to the country.

Despite the fact that North Korea has not reported a single coronavirus case, the World Health Organization (WHO) has began transferring COVID-19 medical supplies to the country, according to the Associated Press.

WHO North Korea’s ambassador, Edwin Salvador, said the WHO and other UN organizations were able to transport supplies, including emergency health kits and medicine, to the country.

“As a result, we’ve been able to ship some of our things to Nampo…including emergency health kits, medicines, and medical supplies to provide crucial health services at primary health care clinics,” Salvador told the Associated Press. “We’ve been told that WHO supplies, as well as supplies delivered by other UN agencies, are still quarantined at the harbor.” Experts are skeptical that the country has not been hit by the pandemic. According to the Associated Press, the country has severely limited border transit and trade for the past two years, describing its anti-virus effort as a matter of “national existence.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In a weekly monitoring report, the WHO claimed it had begun shipping crucial COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea through the Chinese port of Dalian for “strategic stockpiling and onward dispatch.”

The North has informed WHO that it has tested 40,700 people for the coronavirus and that all of the tests have come back negative. According to the WHO study, those tested in the recent week included 94 patients with influenza-like illnesses or other symptoms and 573 health care professionals.

An outbreak in North Korea, experts believe, could be devastating due to the country’s inadequate health-care infrastructure and chronic scarcity of medical supplies.

Despite strict border controls, North Korea hasn’t demonstrated the same desire for vaccines, despite the fact that its mass immunization drive is still being delayed due to global shortages.

North Korea, according to analysts, may be concerned about international monitoring requirements that would be connected to vaccinations it receives from other countries. There are also those who believe that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has domestic political motivations for tightening the country’s self-imposed curfew as he calls for unity and tries to solidify his grip on power as he navigates what may be his most difficult moment after nearly a decade in power.

The WHO, according to Salvador, is continuing to work with North Korean officials. This is a condensed version of the information.