Even more than Donald Trump, Joe Biden has harmed US-Europe relations.

Following recent measures by the administration that have drawn condemnation from the European Union, President Joe Biden may have harmed US-European relations even more than previous President Donald Trump (EU).

Following the formation of the AUKUS defense pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, there has been considerable outrage in Europe, particularly in light of Australia’s cancellation of a $65 billion order for French-made submarines.

Other factors, according to EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, have contributed to the “eroding” of trust in the United States. The withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan by the Biden administration, as well as a recently repealed travel prohibition on fully vaccinated Europeans, have been causes of controversy.

Many detractors claimed that by pursuing a “America first” policy, former President Trump harmed relations with the EU.

Biden, on the other hand, looks to have alienated major European friends, particularly France, in his first eight months in office.

In the aftermath of the AUKUS deal, the French government recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultation—a relatively unusual move among allies in modern times—while EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said France had been treated “in an unacceptable way, so we want to know what happened and why.”

Recalling the French ambassador to Washington, according to Ralph Schoellhammer, an assistant professor of international relations at Webster Vienna Private University in Vienna, “was never even discussed during the Trump era.”

“Although this may be unpopular on both sides of the Atlantic, I believe there is a case to be made that Donald Trump’s foreign policy was not as harmful to European interests as one might imagine, especially given the previous president’s sometimes mocking comments against the EU,” Schoellhammer said.

"The Trump administration's major foreign policy actions, such as the final defeat of ISIS and the assassination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, increasing pressure on Iran and countering Tehran clandestinely and openly – the assassination of Qasem Soleimani – and abandoning the Iran nuclear deal, laid the groundwork for the Abraham Accords and a reorganization of the Middle East.