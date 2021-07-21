Even Michael Edwards may not be able to fix Liverpool’s Jarrod Bowen transfer conundrum.

Liverpool’s summer transfer business is currently in full swing.

After signing French defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million early in the season, Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi both left Anfield this week for a combined £17 million, heading to FC Porto and Union Berlin, respectively.

With other potential departures such as Nat Phillips, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams, Divock Origi, and Xherdan Shaqiri brewing in the background, the focus is on who comes through the door as Reds manager Jurgen Klopp seeks to address the issue of a core group of players who will all be in their 30s in two years – and at a point where they want to talk about the future.

Many of the Reds’ recent targets have been of a particular age, with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, 23, and PSV Eindhoven’s Donyell Malen, 22, both appearing to be on the radar. Given Konate’s age of 22, it’s clear to see where the focus is as Fenway Sports Group looks to emulate the Boston Red Sox’s policy of not having too many older players on huge contracts and instead recruiting younger players to bring the average age of the squad and salary tag down.

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen is the latest name to be closely associated with the Reds, according to The Washington Newsday, who understands he is on Klopp’s shortlist of players to bring to Anfield.

Bowen has been outstanding since joining West Ham for £25 million from Hull City last year, the 24-year-old being a key part of David Moyes’ side’s spectacular Premier League season, with the Hammers overcoming the odds to finish sixth and thus qualify for the UEFA Europa League this season. Bowen scored eight goals in 38 Premier League games and drew a lot of praise for his style of play.

Liverpool is one of them. And, while he fits the description for what Klopp is looking for in a player this summer, it's unclear whether FSG sees the value in such a large investment.