Even meat eaters are recommending a visit to a new vegan tapas restaurant.

A new vegan eatery is receiving high praise, with one diner describing it as “beyond words.”

Vegan Tapas, owned by Joseph and Hannah Willis, opened on June 1 in Heswall, Wirral, and has attracted customers from all over the world to sample their unique plant-based and “eco-friendly” menu.

Manager Joanna Jones, 40, said they’ve been blown away by the outpouring of love from the community.

She stated, ” “I’m from Liverpool, but I now live in Bebington, so I’m still discovering Heswall. It’s such a gorgeous location, and the inhabitants have been kind.

“They’ve all been incredibly sweet and helpful. We’re surrounded by homes where people like to come out to eat, and I suppose they’re pleased to do so now that we’ve all been in lockdown for so long.”

And it’s not just local vegans, according to Joanna: “I expected to see a line of vegans and vegetarians waiting to dine here at first, but the number of non-vegans has astonished me the most.

“We had a table of four in a few nights ago, and one of the couples was concerned that they wouldn’t be able to finish the meal, but they couldn’t even manage a dessert by the end of the night – they loved it.

“And I believe that is the most essential thing; food quality is so important to us that the fact that it is all vegan is almost incidental.”

Joanna stated that the restaurant’s general ethos has been carefully considered, adding: “Joseph and Hannah were very conscious of ensuring that everything was sourced as responsibly as possible; for example, the restaurant’s wood paneling is all salvaged wood.

“Wherever possible, we cultivate our own vegetables or purchase it from as close to home as possible.

“Our cooks get to work early in the morning, making all of our own bread and butter.

“Every sauce, chutney, and jam is created right here in the restaurant, and we have a 100 percent organic wine list, which is something I’ve never seen done before.

