Even if she faces terrorism charges, a woman who joined ISIS as a teen wants to return to the United Kingdom.

Even if she faces terrorist charges, a British woman who joined the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in Syria as a teenager is pleading with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to allow her to return home.

Shamima Begum, one of three east London schoolgirls who fled to Syria in 2015, ran away from home when she was 15 years old. She claimed to have three children with an ISIS member from the Netherlands. Begum claimed that all of her children had passed away.

Begum has stated in her request to be allowed to return home that she is willing to face terrorism charges in the United Kingdom and that she will establish her innocence in court.

“If you truly believe I did it, why don’t you bring me back and put me on trial so you can hear my side of the story,” she suggested. “I am willing to go to court and face the people who made these charges in order to refute them, because I know I did nothing in IS other than be a mother and a wife.

“The only crime I committed was joining IS because I was stupid.”

Begum, now 22 and living in a Syrian refugee camp, attempted to return home, but her British passport was cancelled due to national security concerns. Begum has attempted unsuccessfully to get her British passport restored in the British courts.

“I know there are those individuals who, no matter what I say or do, would refuse to accept that I have changed, that I want to help,” she told ITV.

“But for those who have even a smidgeon of mercy, compassion, or understanding in their hearts, I tell you from the bottom of my heart that I regret every, single decision I’ve taken since I entered Syria, and I will live with it for the rest of my life.”

“I think I could very much help you in your battle against terrorism since you clearly don’t know what you’re doing,” she stated to Johnson.

Begum, who was dressed in a gray tank top and a baseball cap instead of the black garments and hijab she was previously seen in, claimed she had been duped into believing she was headed to Syria.