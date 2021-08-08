Even if he leaves Everton, James Rodriguez might still play a key role.

Last week, James Rodriguez compared his situation at Everton to Sergio Aguero’s at Barcelona following Lionel Messi’s departure, but the Blues have been left wondering how long their own South American star will stay.

According to reports in Spain, James told the Twitch social media platform: “Aguero went to Barcelona, and now Messi is leaving.

“Those are the characteristics of football. It happened to me as well. I went to Everton almost only because Ancelotti was there, and now Carlo has left.

“I have no idea what will happen. We don’t know anything about football or life. Let’s wait and see what happens.”

While the situation is unfortunate for James, who Ancelotti has signed three times in his career, including this time at Real Madrid and then on loan to Bayern Munich, perhaps he should be criticizing the Italian for his sudden return to the Bernabeu, which has put him in limbo, rather than making remarks that could be construed as undermining the employers who pay him so well.

Los Blancos might have kept the Colombian on the bench when he was not needed, but the Blues cannot afford to do so if they are unable to secure a suitable offer for his services before the transfer window closes.

James has at least openly ‘played the game’ for Everton since returning for pre-season after being permitted to go early last season to get himself fit for the Copa America – a battle that was lost after Colombia withdrew him from their tournament roster owing to fitness concerns –

He arrived on time for the first day of testing at Finch Farm, even stopping for a photo with a young fan near the training field gates, and flashed a smile as he went through the motions with his teammates.

Not only have there been run-outs in all three official friendly matches against his compatriots Millionarios and Mexicans Pumas, but there have also been run-outs against his compatriots Millionarios and Mexicans Pumas. “The summary has come to an end.”