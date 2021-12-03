Even if granted an exemption, union workers in Rhode Island will get a $3,500 COVID vaccine bonus.

According to the Associated Press, Rhode Island’s largest union has accepted a new contract that guarantees $3,000 COVID-19 immunization awards.

Public employees across the state will be eligible for the bonuses if they can prove they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The bonuses are part of a contract approved by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees’ Council 94. Employee pay will be increased by 2.5 percent, bereavement leave will be expanded, and the number of days employees can use to care for a sick family member will be increased under the new contract. On Thursday, it received a massive 1,963 to 97 vote.

“This is the most overwhelming ratification I am aware of in my years here,” J. Michael Downey, longtime President of Council 94, told The Providence Journal.

The incentive will not be limited to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Workers who are given religious or medical exemptions will receive an additional $3,000 bonus.

“Our employees continue to offer services despite dealing with increasing demands as a result of the epidemic,” said Rhode Island Director of Administration James Thorsen in a statement, “and it is critical that we acknowledge those efforts and make the state an employer of choice.”

In recent years, labor unions have had a considerable impact on the workforce. Vaccination mandates established by municipal governments in cities such as Chicago and New York City were met with protests by police unions. The AFL-CIO, the United Food and Commercial Workers, and Service Employees International, on the other hand, recently petitioned the Biden administration to extend the requirement to other workers across the country.

About 3,800 workers are represented by Council 94.

The payment, according to union and state authorities, will help keep overworked public employees.

“This was done so that we could keep your public servants,” stated Lynn Loveday, Vice President of Council 94.

The initiative will be sponsored using federal disaster funds and is expected to cost $9.6 million.

The contract “was fair to the workers and fair to the taxpayers,” Democratic Governor Daniel McKee told WPRI-TV.

Some Democrats and Republicans criticized the bonuses, saying they were unjust and appeared to blame the unvaccinated.