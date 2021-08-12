Even German bombs couldn’t kill this hidden liver bird.

The ‘Bombed Out Church’ in Liverpool is a well-known local landmark, but there’s a secret element of St Luke’s Church that most people are unaware of.

St Luke’s is an event space, a gathering point, and a key part of our local history, located in the heart of Liverpool city centre.

The German Luftwaffe launched a series of destructive raids on Liverpool over a seven-day period in the spring of 1941, which became known as the May Blitz.

47 never-before-seen photographs of Liverpool’s long-forgotten carnival

An incendiary device was used to set fire to St Luke’s, causing the structure to burn for three days. There were no casualties because the attack occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Only the shell of the building remained when the flames were finally quenched, and it became known as the Bombed Out Church.

The structure withstood several attempts at demolition but remained closed to the public until 2007, when it was reopened for arts and community events.

Since then, it’s hosted live music performances and even weddings, as well as serving as an outdoor hospitality location that adhered to coronavirus regulations.

Despite being such a well-known local landmark and being visited by thousands of event goers each year, most people are unaware of one characteristic.

Despite the remainder of the feature being smashed, a little liver bird remains in one of the original stained glass windows.

This small liver bird, which is still in the center of the window 80 years after the May Blitz, was unaffected by the falling bombs and following fire.

Perhaps the most astounding aspect of the liver bird is that practically every other pane of glass in the structure has cracked, leaving only one tiny fragment.

The construction of St Luke’s began in 1811 and took 20 years to finish.

The church is a prime example of the Georgian Perpendicular Gothic architectural style. It has the world’s first metal bell frame, as all previous bell frames were made of wood.