Even as the volcano continues to erupt, a La Palma official encourages tourists to visit.

Despite the explosive volcano that has already destroyed around 1,000 houses, the chief of tourism on the island of La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands stated on Tuesday that they are still inviting guests in an attempt to boost the local economy.

“[La Palma] is a safe island with life, where children go to school and the baker delivers bread every day,” Ral Camacho explained.

Only approximately 10% of the island has been damaged by the volcano, according to Camacho.

“Life on the rest of the island is normal,” he remarked.

Since the volcano began erupting on September 19, almost 6,000 La Palma people have been forced to escape, and 946 homes have been damaged.

Local farmers and laborers have also been impacted by the volcano, as lava has ruined irrigation systems, roadways, and water pipes.

On Tuesday, the volcano began spouting thicker lava, adding to the 35 million cubic meters of magma and 250,000 tons of sulfur dioxide already ejected.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, activity in the La Palma volcano has become “explosive, with dropping pyroclasts and bombs.”

A video published by the institute the night before showed a block of molten lava that had collided with a wall more than 1 kilometer (0.7 miles) away from the vent, indicating the volcano’s explosive activity.

After the surrounding cone fell again on Monday, cameras filmed the thicker lava that poured from the main vent in greater amounts. Experts were monitoring to see if the lava’s downhill course would follow previous flows or if it would expand into other locations, spreading its havoc.

Since last Friday, the lava has been sliding to the Atlantic Ocean after meandering for 6 kilometers (almost 4 miles). A peninsula that had been emerging since Tuesday has stretched the island by 30 hectares (74 acres), or around 42 soccer fields.