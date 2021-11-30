Even as a large fire breaks out at the wedding venue, guests continue to eat [watch].

Weddings may be raucous, but in one occasion in India, attendees remained unconcerned, focusing on their meal despite a massive fire just a few meters from the eating area.

A video that has gone viral shows a large fire at a wedding location, with smoke pouring into the sky. The visitors, on the other hand, did not appear to be upset by it and seemed to be mostly focused on what was on their plates, according to the Deccan Herald.

One of the guests even looked back a few times to assess the fire’s strength before continuing to dine.

According to NDTV, the fire started in the storeroom of a marriage venue in Thane, on the suburbs of India’s financial hub Mumbai.

The fire entirely destroyed at least six two-wheelers parked in the area. There were no injuries in this incident. According to the Free Press Journal, the fire was put out within an hour.

“A wedding was taking place in an open area of the hall. We believe people were breaking crackers, which may have caused a fire in the decorator’s warehouse. The warehouse was brimming with bamboo and ornamental clothing that had been totally consumed by fire. By 12:30 a.m., we had put out the fire “Rajesh Pawar, a fire officer, remarked

“12 motorcycles parked near the storeroom caught fire and were completely destroyed. The motorcycles were parked close to the storehouse, which caused it to catch fire “Pawar added. “Thankfully, there were no casualties among the wedding guests.” The fire destroyed several of the objects housed in the room, including chairs and decorations. Although the specific cause of the incident is unknown, officials believe it was caused by the usage of firecrackers at the event.