Even after receiving COVID-19, an anti-vaxxer Trump supporter refuses to visit the hospital.

Even after contracting COVID-19, an anti-vaxxer and right-wing artist known for generating complimentary cartoon depictions of former President Donald Trump declined to visit the hospital for medical treatment.

COVID-19 was infected by Montana resident Ben Garrison two weeks ago after he and his wife dined at a restaurant in the state, which has witnessed a spike in new cases in recent weeks.

“Yes, it’s Covid, and we’ve had all of the symptoms.” My wife and I went out to dinner with a couple, and the next day, we were all sick. In an email to Gizmodo, Garrison said, “One of us went to see a doctor and was told she had Covid, and that was the clincher.”

Garrison also rehashed conspiracy ideas about COVID-19 vaccinations being unsafe.

“As a result of the Covid vaccinations, 15,000 people have died, and hundreds of thousands more have had terrible adverse effects. There will be no mention of this in the mainstream media. Instead, we’re bombarded with the phrase “safe and effective,” as well as government shills urging us to accept the free poison. He wrote, “Don’t do it.”

The right-wing cartoonist further stated that he “would never go to a hospital” to receive treatment for COVID-19.

He continued, “The hospitals get extra money for Covid death reports, which is required to keep anxiety revved up.”

He and his wife have been using Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine used to deworm pets and livestock, including horses. Many anti-vaccine activists and social media users have frequently touted the medicine as a therapeutic option for COVID-19.

“Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin should be available without a prescription. A Twitter user stated, “The citizens will take care of themselves, free of the medical business.”

However, existing evidence does not support the use of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 therapy. According to the Food and Medicine Administration, there have been several occasions where people sought medical treatment after self-medicating with the anti-parasitic drug.

Ivermectin poisoning has been connected to two deaths in New Mexico this week as a result of its overuse. Ivermectin caused renal failure in one of the individuals.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, the United States had documented more than 43,113,000 COVID-19 cases and 690,000 deaths as of Monday.