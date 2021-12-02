Even after her private messages were exposed, Meghan Markle wins a tabloid privacy case.

After an appeals process that exposed old scars from her royal existence, Meghan Markle won her privacy lawsuit against the press.

The Duchess of Sussex sued The Mail on Sunday in October 2019 after the publication published a private letter she addressed to her father begging him not to speak to the press.

Five of her friends gave People anonymous interviews in which they gave an incorrect synopsis of the contents and attacked Thomas Markle’s reputation.

According to the journal, the document was revealed alongside an interview in which he described it as a “dagger to the heart.”

Meghan claimed that the move violated her right to privacy by revealing her feelings for a man she had grown estranged from, while The Mail on Sunday argued that her father had the right to defend himself against criticism by publishing the letter as proof.

At a three-day hearing in November, however, it was questioned whether the publisher could justify printing such extensive sections.

The decision brings an end to a two-year ordeal in which Meghan’s private talks were exposed and she was forced to fight for the privacy of her friends while also dealing with a miscarriage and the possibility of losing a second child.

The duchess won a resounding victory in February, but the publisher appealed the decision in April.

Meghan was forced to apologize in November after her private communications were leaked to the court by the same colleague who famously accused her of bullying in October 2018.

She lied to the court in court records claiming she didn’t work with the authors of the biography Finding Freedom, according to the chats and emails.

They also disclosed that she was aware that the letter she sent to Thomas Markle would be exposed to the public and that she wrote it so that the world would know the truth if it was.

“Obviously everything I’ve prepared is with the assumption that it could be leaked, so I’ve been meticulous in my word choice,” one text to Knauf before the letter was delivered in August 2018 noted.

“To be honest, Jason, I’m in a fantastic, therapeutic, truthful, honest, and factual mood,” she remarked.

“He will be held accountable if he leaks information, but he will be held accountable at the absolute least.” The following is a condensed version of the data.