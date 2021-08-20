Evelyn from Coronation Street has been possessed by the renowned Cobbles figure.

On Friday night’s episode of Coronation Street, viewers noticed Evelyn channeling a Weatherfield legend.

As they awaited Hope’s trial, Evelyn sat in court with Tyrone and Fiz.

As usual, Evelyn offered a succession of humorous comments and jibes, but one line in particular stayed with onlookers.

Fans are stunned by Corrie Hope’s “chilling” comment regarding Alina.

When Evelyn was asked about Hope’s chances, she answered, “I say, I say,” and many fans picked up on the remark and assumed Evelyn was imitating a past Cobbles star.

“I say, I say,” was Butcher Fred Elliott’s famous catchphrase, and many fans noticed the similarities in the episode.

“Anyone anyone notice Evelyn getting her Fred Elliott on?” Chivonne McColl asked. “Did anyone notice?” I ask.

“Was Evelyn channeling the late Fred Elliott then?” Andy wondered. Was Evelyn channeling the late Fred Elliott then?” I wondered.

“Is Evelyn possessed by Fred the butcher?” Duppy the dog inquired.

“Evelyn channeling the ghost of Fred Elliot, I think she’s channeling the ghost of Fred Elliot,” claimed Dave on the internet.

“Evelyn transforming into Fred Elliot,” stated St Mick.

Later in the episode, Fiz and Tyrone were relieved when the judge allowed Hope to return home with them on the condition that she attend therapy and other rehabilitation programs.