Euthanasia, according to Pope Francis, is a sign of a “throwaway culture” that views the elderly as “disposable.”

In a recent interview, Pope Francis criticized the growing campaign to legalize euthanasia in Europe, calling it an indication of a “throwaway culture” that considers elderly people as “disposable.”

The pope termed support for euthanasia “one of the tragedies of today’s European civilization” during a radio interview earlier this week.

“It is discarded what is judged unnecessary. People above the age of 65 are considered waste stuff and a nuisance. According to Catholic Review, the pope told COPE, a radio station owned by the Spanish bishops’ conference, “Not all of them, but of course, in the collective subconscious of the throwaway culture, the old, the terminally ill, and unwanted children, too; they are returned to the sender before they are born.”

“This disposable culture has left its imprint on us. It distinguishes between the young and the old. It has a big influence on one of today’s European culture’s tragedies,” he continued.

Pope Francis’ remarks come just weeks after Italian campaigners began a petition to overturn a rule prohibiting assisted suicide, making Italy the latest country in Europe to consider legalizing the practice.

According to Politico, the petition was established to support the case of Mario, an Italian quadriplegic who asked physicians to end his life 10 years after becoming crippled in a car accident.

Over 750,000 signatures have been collected so far on the petition, enough to trigger a public referendum on the matter next year. According to the news organization, polls show that as many as 90% of Italians support the legalization of assisted suicide.

Last month, Mario wrote an open letter to Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, claiming that he had “constantly rising pain” and that “just as I have the right to treatment, I have the right to terminate my suffering.”

Other European countries, such as Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, have already legalized physician-assisted suicide, which allows a doctor to aid a patient in ending their life if they so desire.

According to Catholic Review, patients in other countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Finland, and Norway can chose for “passive euthanasia,” or the refusal of certain therapies that would prolong their lives, in specific circumstances.

Euthanasia is also permitted outside of Europe. This is a condensed version of the information.