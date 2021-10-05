Eustress: Stress Can Help You Live Longer. Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

There are many elements that can affect our well-being in modern times, and one of the most prominent culprits that often kills our peace of mind is stress.

However, not all stress is unhealthy, according to experts.

Workplace pressure and a lack of time to relax or connect with a buddy for emotional support are common sources of stress in today’s society. There’s no denying that being stressed out and having no outlet can leave you feeling overwhelmed and vulnerable to mental breakdowns.

Stress has a terrible reputation, which is understandable.

Some experts, however, think that it can also serve as a survival motivator. While we may be looking for an antidote to “bad stress,” there is a type of “good stress” that can actually help us navigate life more effectively.

The distinction between good and poor stress is as follows:

Stress has been divided into two categories by experts: good stress and harmful stress. While the latter causes the heart to speed and hormones to rise, endangering mental well-being, the former, also known as eustress, motivates a person to conquer many obstacles.

The adrenaline rush a person gets after viewing a scary movie or running into his crush in a crowded setting causes eustress. This form of stress energizes, excites, and intrigues a person, and most importantly, instills confidence in them.

Here are a few reasons why eustress is the best thing that has ever happened to you:

Motivates you: Someone who has never been stressed may never feel compelled to make changes in their life. When you’re under a good amount of stress, you’re more motivated to finish the job at hand rather than waste time. According to a study released in the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine, “eustress” protects the mind from oxidative damage and slows brain aging.

Makes you more productive: Stress can assist you in striking a balance between work and play. While severe stress can lead to depression and other mental illnesses, a small amount of it can help a person take responsibility for his or her behavior and motivate them to do better in life. Kathleen Gunthert, a professor of psychology at American University, told Time that "moderate degrees of stress can boost our motivation." "We've all had the experience of saying, "Oh, I've got to get this done," but being unable to find the energy to do so.