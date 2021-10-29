European oil companies have committed to lowering production, whereas American oil companies have not.

The role of the fossil fuel industry’s contributions to global warming was the subject of a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Thursday, conducted by committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York.

The CEOs and presidents of American oil firms ExxonMobil and Chevron, as well as European companies BP and Shell, spoke during the hearing. Despite the fact that these four corporations are among the top 20 polluters in the world, their commitments to dealing with the problem in the future appeared to differ during questioning.

While BP and Shell committed to reducing oil output, Chevron and Exxon planned to expand production, according to Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California, who chairs the House Subcommittee on the Environment. “I’m quite proud of our firm and what we do,” Chevron CEO Michael Wirth said when Khanna asked if the company will follow its European colleagues in reducing production. “We’re committing to reduce our emissions,” Exxon CEO Darren Woods replied when Khanna asked if his business would commit to lowering production. Fossil fuel companies have been pushed to gradually reduce their oil production in order to meet the Paris Climate Accords’ targets. However, the UN’s climate change arm claims that current “long-term global gas production increase is compatible with the Paris Agreement’s temperature constraints.” Shell wants to cut oil production by 1% to 2% per year. By 2030, BP plans to reduce production by 40%. These two businesses are changing their business models by increasing investments in renewable energy while decreasing revenue from fossil fuels. Both have made significant investments in wind, solar, and hydrogen technology.

Chevron, on the other hand, wants to raise oil production by 3% by 2025, while Exxon aims to fivefold production in Texas’ oil-rich Permian Basin by 2025. These initiatives are part of the two corporations’ plans to secure oil’s future economic role while also trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of carbon-capture technologies.

Around the world, people’s views on climate change varies. According to a research conducted by the European Investment Bank, 78% of Europeans are concerned about climate change, compared to 63% of Americans. In turn, the European Union has taken more steps to reduce fossil fuel production than the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.