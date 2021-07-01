European countries have been chastised for not sending Covid vaccines to Africa.

As Africa struggles to deal with a third rise in infections, the African Union special envoy tasked with spearheading attempts to buy Covid-19 vaccinations for the region has chastised European countries.

“Not one dose, not one vial” has left a European plant for Africa, according to Strive Masiyiwa.

He also took aim at the worldwide effort to get vaccinations to low- and middle-income countries, accusing Covax of hiding vital facts, such as the fact that significant contributors had failed to meet their funding commitments.

Mr Masiyiwa told reporters that if African leaders had known, “we may have responded very differently,” adding that “many nations were just sitting back saying, ‘the vaccines are coming.'” We, the Africans, are dissatisfied.”

He emphasized that Africa had purchased 400 million vaccine doses and has the capacity to purchase more, but he challenged donors, saying, “Pay up your money.” We shall no longer track commitments; instead, we will track vaccines as they arrive at our airports.”

The 1.3 billion-strong African continent is currently seeing a third wave of illnesses that is “very aggressive,” according to the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to John Nkengasong, just 1% of Africa’s population is properly vaccinated against Covid-19.

Covax had planned to send 700 million vaccine doses to Africa by December, according to Mr Masiyiwa. However, by the middle of the year, Africa had only got 65 million doses. Only about 50 million Covax shots have arrived.

Mr Nkengasong stated, “We are really far away from our aim.” “We don’t want to be known as the Covid continent. (In Europe) the stadiums are full of young people shouting and hugging, we can’t do that in Africa.”

However, he and Mr Masiyiwa announced that the first shipments of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines with US support will begin arriving next week.

The African continent has had 5.5 million confirmed Covid-19 infections and has seen a “remarkable” 23% increase in deaths over the past week, the Africa CDC director said.

He said the continent needs 1.6 billion doses in a double-dose regime, or 800 million for. (This is a short article)