Europe is gripped by COVID panic as an explosion of Omicron cases threatens Christmas.

After the United Kingdom recorded a record of 78,610 daily COVID cases on Wednesday, many Europeans are anxious that the surge in Omicron COVID infections may put an end to their Christmas preparations.

Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, encouraged the public on Wednesday to cut back on their holiday plans to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible form. The amount on Wednesday was roughly 10,000 greater than the previous high point in daily infections, which was reported in January.

Whitty believes that Britain is experiencing “two epidemics on top of each other” and that individuals should exercise caution when participating in social activities during the holidays.

Whitty addressed a press conference, “People should be prioritizing those things, and only those things, that actually important to them.” “If you don’t have to, don’t mix with them.” In the next weeks, he predicted that daily case counts in the United Kingdom would continue to exceed records, with a major increase in hospitalizations.

In the same briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned that in some regions of the UK, the new strain is tripling in less than two days. According to government data, it is currently the most common strain in London.

According to a survey of over 1,000 British adults conducted on Wednesday, nearly half of people in the United Kingdom anticipate to have to cancel their Christmas plans.

The rise in Omicron has frightened most of the rest of Europe, and some nations have imposed restrictions to try to halt the spread of the new type.

France plans to impose new restrictions on non-French residents and travelers from the United Kingdom in reaction to the country’s record-high infection rates. According to reports, recreational travel will be prohibited beginning at midnight on Saturday, with only “necessary” journeys permitted. Even individuals who have been properly vaccinated will be affected.

‘Christmas in Pandemic Mode’ is a phrase that means “Christmas in Pandemic Mode.”

Europe is “facing another Christmas in pandemic mode,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday. During her statement to the European Parliament, she stated that by the middle of January, Omicron is likely to be the dominant COVID strain in the 27-nation bloc.

Despite the fact that 66.6 percent of EU citizens have been completely vaccinated, von der Leyen expressed his disappointment that the pandemic will recur. This is a condensed version of the information.