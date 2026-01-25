EuroMillions Jackpot Rolls Over, Millionaire Maker Code Awarded

The EuroMillions jackpot continued to elude players on January 23, 2026, after the highly anticipated £86 million prize rolled over once again, marking a seventh consecutive draw without a winner. Despite the top prize remaining up for grabs, millions of smaller prizes were awarded, keeping players hopeful as the next draw looms.

The EuroMillions draw, held shortly after the Thunderball numbers were revealed, saw ticket sales close at 7:30 pm, just before the 8 pm cut-off. The excitement was palpable as players across the UK and Europe hoped to secure life-changing sums. Unfortunately for them, no ticket matched the five main numbers and two Lucky Stars needed to claim the top prize, leaving the jackpot to grow even larger.

Big Wins, Bigger Jackpot

While the jackpot remained unclaimed, the January 23 draw did produce a number of significant wins. Two lucky players, one of whom was based in the UK, matched five main numbers and one Lucky Star, securing £270,675.20 each. Meanwhile, six other players—four from the UK—matched five numbers without the Lucky Star, earning £21,087 each. In total, 2,417,032 tickets won prizes, including 700,828 winners from the UK alone.

As part of the UK’s unique EuroMillions Millionaire Maker initiative, one lucky ticket holder has already become a millionaire. The winning code, MSPP05803, was drawn randomly, guaranteeing a £1 million prize. The winner, whose location will be confirmed shortly, has six months to claim the prize. Should multiple tickets match the same code, each will receive the full £1 million.

For players hoping to cash in on their smaller wins, the process is straightforward. Winnings can be claimed at National Lottery retailers for smaller amounts, while larger sums require contacting the National Lottery’s claims team. All prizes are paid out in lump sums and are tax-free under UK law. However, interest earned on the prize money could be subject to tax.

In addition to EuroMillions, the Thunderball draw also took place on January 23, with a £500,000 jackpot up for grabs. One player matched all five main numbers plus the Thunderball to win the top prize. Two other players matched five main numbers, taking home £5,000 each. Thunderball’s prize structure remains fixed, meaning that the top prize is not divided if multiple winners are selected.

Looking ahead, EuroMillions enthusiasts have another chance to claim a record-breaking jackpot when the next draw occurs on Tuesday, January 27. As always, players are encouraged to sign their tickets and keep them safe, with the hope that next time, they’ll be the ones to win big.

For those interested in more EuroMillions stories, the largest UK win on record remains a staggering £195,707,000, claimed by an anonymous player in 2022. More recently, a Millionaire Maker prize of £1 million was claimed in West Sussex, and the lucky winner is already looking forward to a prosperous 2026.