Eureka! is a huge new children’s museum. coming to one of the poorest districts of the city

A massive new museum is set to open in one of Wirral’s poorest areas, with the goal of boosting the local economy.

In the summer of 2022, Eureka! will open its new children’s science and discovery center in Seacombe.

The renovation will cost £11.75 million, and it is believed that it would attract new visitors to the peninsula.

Eurekachief !’s executive, Leigh-Anne Stradeski, told the ECHO “It’s incredibly exciting right now because we’ve only been on site for a week; before that, MerseyTravel was working on improvements, so we’re still on track to open in summer 2022.

“Our hoardings will go up in a few weeks, and I will be visiting the site.”

Leigh-Anne expressed her hope that the hoardings will draw more attention to the project, as the past year of covid has been “abnormal” for everyone, and the team is eager to spread the message.

She stated, ” “It will be a spectacular experience that will be unlike any other science and discovery museum.

“We’ll be building on a lot of what we’ve done at Eureka! in Halifax, so everything will be really hands-on and participatory.

“There will be three main sectors, each focusing on a different key subject, such as sustainability.

“We also want to encourage them to express themselves creatively.”

The main structure, which used to house Spaceport, will be included in the designs, as well as a special place for children under the age of five in the terminal building.

Leigh-Anne expressed her thoughts as follows: “We’ve collaborated with a number of local organizations as well as students from local schools and youth groups.

“We have a lot of things planned that will reflect the local nature and animals.”

Many people will be pleased with the new building, which is hoped to attract more visitors and support the local economy in Seacombe.

Leigh-Anne expressed her thoughts as follows: “We hope Eureka! will contribute to the regeneration and alleviation of deprivation in the neighborhood.

“Wirral Council has worked closely with us, and we believe it will benefit the local and visitor economies, as well as the aspirations of local children.

"That is something we are more aware of.