EU legislators ignore China’s protests in favor of closer ties with Taiwan.

On Wednesday, a European Parliament committee passed a resolution advocating for closer connections between the European Union and Taiwan, while also warning of China’s “military belligerence” against the democratic island and its 23.5 million residents for the first time.

The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee voted 60 to four in favor of the “EU-Taiwan Relations and Cooperation” report, which requests that the European Commission study the potential of a bilateral investment agreement between the EU and Taiwan (BIA).

Six legislators abstained from the September 1 vote, which also approved an amendment renaming Taipei’s “European Economic and Trade Office” to the more formal “European Union Office in Taiwan.”

On Thursday, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed its “sincere gratitude” to the committee, saying it was pleased to reach a new milestone in its relationship with the European Union, which has pushed member states to strengthen ties with Taipei as part of the EU’s own “one China” policy.

The Chinese embassy in Brussels had expressed its opposition to the resolution earlier that day.

A representative for the EU said the report went beyond “the boundaries of routine nonofficial commercial and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges” between the EU and Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

The resolution was passed “despite” China’s repeated protests, according to the statement, which also asked committee members to “appreciate the gravity of the Taiwan issue.”

Beijing tried to halt the Taiwan report—the first of its sort to be adopted by the committee—by appealing to EP President David Sassoli, German Greens MEP Reinhard Bütikofer said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The #Chinese ambassador to the EU had previously intervened with EP President #Sassoli, unsuccessfully attempting to prevent the adoption,” Bütikofer wrote. He noted that the EP will vote on the proposal during a plenary session in October.

The committee identified Taiwan as “a crucial EU partner and democratic ally in the Indo-Pacific that contributes to sustaining a rules-based order in the midst of a growing rivalry between the region’s big powers,” according to a press statement issued on Wednesday.

The EU-Taiwan report "expresses great concern about China's persistent military belligerence, coercion, assault exercises, airspace violations, and disinformation efforts against Taiwan," according to the study, which "urges the EU to do more to address these tensions and to."