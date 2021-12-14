EU leaders will vote on Big Tech regulation, including targeted ads and pornographic websites.

Several proposed measures imposing limitations on huge tech businesses and their content will be voted on soon by the European Union.

The rules committee passed measures on Tuesday that limit adverts directed at youngsters and require pornographic sites to register the identity of everyone who uploads content.

The Digital Markets Act, which will be voted on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Digital Services Act, which will be voted on next month, are also being worked on by legislators in the 27-nation bloc.

The Digital Markets Act would allow the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, to prohibit “killer acquisitions,” the practice of tech firms buying startups before they become competitors. It would also impose stricter controls on platforms that collaborate, preventing large corporations from monopolizing the social media and communications area.

If passed, the Digital Markets Act would subject any corporation that violated it to a fine of up to 20% of its annual revenue.

The Digital Services Act would make big tech companies more accountable for what users post on their sites, including illicit items and services.

According to the Associated Press, EU Parliament member Christel Schaldemose said, “We are now democratically regaining our internet world.” “The DSA is bringing EU technology regulation into the twenty-first century, which is long overdue.” The 27-nation bloc has been working on a comprehensive revision of digital legislation for the past year, with the goal of ensuring that tech behemoths like Google and Facebook, now dubbed Meta, treat competitors fairly and protect users on their platforms.

The rules, which have been the subject of intense lobbying from the tech industry, appear to be on their way to being approved by MPs, but they will still face arduous negotiations with EU bodies next year. Following whistleblower Frances Haugen’s charges that Facebook put profits ahead of safety, the measures, as well as comparable ones in the United Kingdom to prevent harmful online content, demonstrate Europe’s role as a global leader in regulating the digital industry.

The main committee working on the Digital Services Act approved revisions on Tuesday, paving the way for the document to be sent to the full EU Parliament for a vote in January.

The committee voted to prohibit platforms from employing “dark patterns” – misleading or nudge practices aimed at influencing users. This is a condensed version of the information.