Ethnic minorities were tortured and killed by the Taliban, according to a report, prompting fears of the old regime.

According to the Associated Press, reports of the Taliban torturing and killing ethnic minorities in Afghanistan were revealed by Amnesty International on Friday, raising fears that the group’s former dictatorship will be resurrected.

Many people dispute the Taliban’s claims that they have become more moderate since they last controlled in the 1990s. Amnesty International met with eyewitnesses in Ghazni who stated the Taliban killed nine ethnic Hazara men in Mundarakht in July, according to the reports. Six men were shot, and three were tortured to death, according to reports. Hazaras in Afghanistan have made enormous strides in education and social position in recent years.

According to Agnes Callamard, the president of Amnesty International, the violence was “a chilling reminder of the Taliban’s historical record and a terrifying signal of what Taliban power may bring.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Thousands have rushed to Kabul’s airport and border crossings, terrified that the new de facto authorities may conduct such atrocities, following the Taliban’s astonishing assault through the country. Others have flocked to the streets to oppose the takeover, but Taliban forces have severely quashed these acts of disobedience.

Leaders asked imams to use sermons to call for unity and discourage people from fleeing the nation ahead of Friday prayers.

Many Afghans, however, remain wary, afraid that the Taliban will reverse the advances made in the last two decades, particularly for women. Amnesty International released a report on Friday that contradicted the Taliban’s claims that they have evolved.

Many more killings may have gone undetected, according to the rights group, because the Taliban stopped mobile coverage in many of the regions they’ve taken over to prevent photographs from being disseminated.

Separately, Reporters Without Borders raised concern about reports that Taliban terrorists killed an Afghan journalist working for Deutsche Welle in Germany on Wednesday.

Fighters performed house-to-house searches for their correspondent, who had already relocated to Germany, according to the station. At least three of its journalists’ residences were also raided by the Taliban, according to the report.

“Unfortunately, this confirms our greatest fears,” said Katja Gloger of the German division of Reporters Without Borders. “The Taliban’s heinous actions demonstrate that the lives of independent journalists in Afghanistan are in grave danger.”

Meanwhile, a company based in Norway. This is a condensed version of the information.