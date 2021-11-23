Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize winner says the current conflict is a “time for martyrdom.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Tuesday that he will lead his country “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, signaling a new phase in the year-long conflict with opposing Tigray forces.

“This is a period when martyrdom is needed to lead a country,” Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, said in a statement uploaded on social media Monday night.

According to the Associated Press, the fighting between Ethiopian and coalition forces and forces from the northern Tigray area has killed tens of thousands of people. Prior to Abiy’s election, this area dominated the national government.

The Ethiopian government has been blocking the Tigray area, which has a population of roughly 6 million people, for months. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front wants Abiy removed from office and the blockade lifted.

The Tigray conflict has been dubbed a “existential war” by Abiy’s government. Ethiopia’s military has been weakened in recent months, according to the Associated Press, and it retreated from Tigray in June. The administration has requested that capable citizens join the struggle. Regional ethnic-based forces have also aided.

The Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency this month as Tigray forces moved closer to Addis Ababa.

In the statement, Abiy stated, “Let’s meet in the battlefront.”

“Our forces will not relent on their inexorable approach towards bringing (Abiy’s) chokehold on our people to an end,” Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray military, tweeted in response.

The prime minister, a veteran soldier, did not specify where he will travel on Tuesday in his statement. Billene Seyoum, his spokesman, did not respond to a request for comment.

In his remarks, the prime minister also alleged that the West is attempting to defeat Ethiopia, the latest retaliation for what his administration has labeled as international intervention. Envoys from the African Union and the United States have maintained diplomatic efforts in the hopes of achieving a cease-fire in the hostilities and talks on a political settlement without preconditions.

A senior State Department official told reporters shortly after Abiy’s remarks that the US still believes “a little window of possibility exists” in the mediation efforts.

The prime minister presided over a meeting of the ruling Prosperity Party’s executive committee on Monday, and Defense Minister Abraham Belay informed state media that “all security is in place.” This is a condensed version of the information.