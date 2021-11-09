Ethiopian authorities detain 16 United Nations employees, all of whom are from Tigray, for ‘participation in terrorism.’

According to the Associated Press, Ethiopia detained at least 16 United Nations employees, all of whom are from Tigray, for “participation in a terror act,” as stated by a government spokesman. The detention comes after the year-long confrontation between Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces, which has resulted in thousands of deaths, thousands of detentions, and millions of people displaced.

All of the jailed workers are Tigrayans, according to a humanitarian worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press. Despite the fact that UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated that no justification for the detentions was given, Tigrayans and attorneys have claimed a huge number of detentions since Ethiopia announced a state of emergency on November 2, with some persons being taken in because of their ethnicity.

Legesse Tulu, a spokesman for the Ethiopian government, did not disclose specifics on why the UN workers were held, simply noting that it was due of their work “because of their wrongdoing and participation in a terror act,” and that “their office and employment” had nothing to do with it.

According to Reuters, forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which had long controlled Ethiopia’s government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took power, have advanced southward in recent weeks, threatening to march on Addis Ababa. They were designated as a terrorist organization by the government earlier this year.

According to Reuters, Ethiopia’s state of emergency allows the government to arrest anyone accused of cooperating with a terrorist organisation without a court warrant.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“They are being held in facilities against their will,” Dujarric told reporters, adding that some of them were detained in the previous few days during the UN humanitarian chief’s visit to Ethiopia. Six more employees were detained before being freed, according to Dujarric, and a number of employees’ dependents were also detained. The United Nations has requested that they be released immediately by Ethiopia’s foreign ministry.

“We have no further information at this point,” Dujarric said when asked for a reaction to the government spokesman.

Ethiopia’s government has said that it is holding persons suspected of helping opposing Tigray militias fighting the government for the past year.

“If reports are genuine,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington. This is a condensed version of the information.