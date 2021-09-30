Ethiopia gives seven United Nations officials 72 hours to leave the country and accuses them of interfering.

According to the Associated Press, seven United Nations personnel accused of “interfering” in Ethiopia’s internal affairs must leave the hungry country within 72 hours.

After nearly a year of war in the country, the United Nations has been monitoring the country for the blockade of the Tigray region, which has halted the flow of food, medical supplies, and fuel, resulting in the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade.

The catastrophe in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience,” according to UN Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths, who told the Associated Press last week that the blockade is causing famine and death.

Five UN humanitarian agency workers, one UN human rights worker, and the UNICEF representative for Ethiopia are among the seven personnel who have been forced to leave.

The foreign ministry made no mention of the “meddling” in a statement. Dina Mufti, a spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, did not respond to a request for more information about the alleged meddling.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Griffiths remembers the Ethiopian famine of the 1980s, which killed 1 million people and whose photos shook the world, “and we desperately hope is not occurring now,” he said.

The Associated Press reported last week that the first hunger deaths had occurred since Ethiopia’s government imposed the blockade in June in an attempt to prevent support from reaching Tigray forces, who have been fighting Ethiopian soldiers and allies since November. Thousands have perished as a result of the violence.

Humanitarian workers have been accused by Ethiopia’s government of helping Tigrayan forces, which they deny. It has previously shut down two major international humanitarian organizations, Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Committee, accusing them of disseminating “misinformation” about the conflict.

The United Nations deputy humanitarian coordinator in Ethiopia, Grant Leaity, and UNICEF representative Adele Khodr are among the UN employees who have been branded persona non grata by Ethiopia’s government.