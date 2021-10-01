Ethiopia can’t expel its officials, according to the UN, because the organization isn’t a state.

Ethiopia has no legal jurisdiction to deport seven United Nations personnel, according to the UN, because the organization is “not a state.”

In a diplomatic note to Ethiopia’s UN Mission, U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq stated that the U.N.’s “longstanding legal position” is that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata”—or unwelcome—does not apply to U.N. officials. In a phone chat with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, he also notified Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the policy exception.

“The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is in violation of the United Nations Charter’s duties, as well as the privileges and immunities provided to the UN and its officials,” Haq added.

“We are not a state,” he added, arguing that the notion designating someone persona non grata only applies between states.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The expulsions were announced on Thursday, with the seven officials given 72 hours to depart as pressure mounts on Ethiopia’s government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray area, where children are reportedly starving to death.

“The requirement is that such concerns are adequately addressed to the organization,” Haq stated when it comes to issues involving UN workers.

The secretary-general will next make the required decisions and take the necessary steps to address the situation, according to the spokesman.

When asked if this meant the UN officials will stay in Ethiopia and not leave within 72 hours, Haq remained tight-lipped. He emphasized that designating someone persona non grata only applies between countries, yet the UN is a global organization with 193 member countries.

Billene Seyoum, Abiy’s spokeswoman, did not respond to a request for comment on the United Nations diplomatic note or the prime minister’s phone call to the secretary-general.

The Ethiopian declaration “shocked” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who expressed “full confidence” in UN workers, stating they are guided by impartiality and neutrality. He added in a statement that the UN was talking to Ethiopia’s authorities “in the hope that the concerned UN workers will be permitted to continue their essential work.”

Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of aiding Tigray forces against Ethiopian soldiers and allies since November. Workers in the aid industry. This is a condensed version of the information.