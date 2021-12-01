Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old Oxford school shooter, is facing adult charges.

Ethan Crumbley is the suspect now being held in jail by prosecutors in Oakland County, Michigan, for the shooting deaths of four of his classmates at Oxford High School.

Crumbley, 15, will be prosecuted as an adult with terrorism and first-degree murder, according to Oakland County prosecutor Karen D. McDonald.

During the gun spree on Tuesday, three kids were slain. Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, were recognized. A fourth kid, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

During the shooting, seven additional people were injured. The gunman fired 15 to 20 shots with a semiautomatic handgun, according to authorities.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County said authorities are still looking into a probable reason for the shooting, which he described as “totally, brutally cold-hearted.” The probe is expected to include Crumbley’s social media activities.

Crumbley was being kept in a juvenile detention center on Wednesday as he awaited prosecution in the deaths of four students. On Tuesday night, investigators raided his family’s home in the community of Oxford, Michigan.

Sheriff Bouchard said the shooter, who has not been identified, surrendered without incident after Crumbley’s arrest. The sheriff also stated that he would not answer inquiries from officials.

“Neither he nor his parents are speaking,” Bouchard said.