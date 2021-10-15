Estate agents for large families are ‘overjoyed’ to be selling.

In one of Merseyside’s “most renowned” locales, a “large” detached home has come on the market.

The five-bedroom house, located on Dowhills Road near Blundellsands, is described as “spacious living.”

The house is currently on the market with Clive Watkin for £895,000.

Clive Watkin says he’s “delighted” to be able to offer customers the chance to buy the house.

A bespoke beverages bar, a double garage, and five double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes are among the highlights.

The bottom level features a porch, followed by a hallway that leads to a living room and, on the left, a day room.

The day room has patio doors that open out to the yard, and the living room is bright and wide.

A handmade bar with six stools and a drink cabinet is located next to a window overlooking the garden.

A modern kitchen and dining space are located in the heart of the house.

The kitchen is cream-colored and has a breakfast bar with high stools, as well as fully equipped appliances.

A dining table and seats can also be accommodated.

A utility room, a shower room, the double garage, and some storage space make up the rest of the ground floor.

The first level houses the property’s five double bedrooms.

Two of these rooms have en-suite bathrooms.

The rest of this floor is made up of a landing and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a big patio area and a manicured lawn with flowerbeds.

“Clive Watkin are thrilled to offer the opportunity to purchase this sizeable detached family home situated in one of the most desirable sites in Blundellsands,” says the RightMove listing.

“This extended property comprises: family room, fabulous living room with bespoke drinks bar, family kitchen, utility, downstairs shower room, office/store room, five double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, en-suite shower room to bedrooms one and two, family bathroom, rear garden with south westerly aspect, driveway with security gates leading to double garage.”

“The home is located on one of Blundellsands’ most prominent roads, overlooking Merrilocks Plantation’s forest and within easy distance of West Lancashire Golf Club, Crosby seashore, and Hall Road Train Station.”

