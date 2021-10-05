Esso, BP, Shell, and other gas stations have lifted the £30 pump limit.

Following an HGV driver shortage last week, over 400 petrol outlets are eliminating the £30 cap on gasoline as panic buying begins to subside.

According to The Mirror, EG Group, which operates stations in collaboration with Esso, BP, and Shell, stated the limit was removed due to a “substantial improvement in gasoline availability.”

The £30 cap was imposed by the company on September 24 to prevent drivers from stockpiling gasoline during the scarcity.

“Following a dramatic increase in gasoline supply at our sites, with customer purchase behavior reverting to normal levels in the majority of locations, we are glad to confirm that we can now lift the £30 cap on buying petrol,” an EG Group representative said in a statement.

“However, we are still experiencing some difficulty, mainly in our areas in the south and south-east, but we expect availability concerns to ease in the coming days as a result of the government’s steps this week to acquire extra drivers from the military.”

As part of the Ministry of Defence’s strategy to give “temporary” support, 200 military personnel, including 100 HGV drivers, have began working to help ease supply shortages.

As a result of the panic buying, gasoline prices have risen to an eight-year high, with the average price rising to 136.1p per litre.

This is the highest price for gasoline since September 2013, when a litre cost 136.9p. Diesel has also reached its highest price since the same year, at 139.2p per litre on average.

Petrol companies and the government are urging motorists not to panic buy, claiming that there is enough fuel to go around.