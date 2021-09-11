Essential roadwork has been left undone for months, putting the community in jeopardy.

People who live and work on one of the city’s key roadways expressed their dissatisfaction with the level of disruption they are experiencing.

After the original contractors went bankrupt, County Road in Walton has been left in a half-finished state for months.

Around a mile of the major road has been left unpaved, with ramps, raised manholes, temporary barricades, and warning signs in place.

Meanwhile, The Washington Newsday has received numerous reports of road rage as drivers negotiate the unmarked road, as well as minor collisions, people being sprayed with water – sometimes intentionally – from accumulated surface water, and businesses suffering as they try to recover from the lockdown.

“When the construction was originally done, they managed to cement the shop shutters down, and it took three days to open the shop,” Jenny Sheridan, the third generation of her family to run Bridesworld Liverpool, said.

“The workers on the job were completely unhelpful.

“It also created wet and caused damage to the entire front of the store. Rats were also making their way beneath the surface.

“One of my customers, who is 75 years old, tripped on the raised bit while crossing the road.

“This has been going on for quite some time. They promised the world, but they didn’t deliver.”

“With all the raised manholes, dips, and ramps, they’re like little speed bumps,” Paula Towner, animal rescue manager at the Animal Aid charity shop, remarked. It wreaks havoc on the cars’ suspension. It needs to be sorted out.

“People are afraid to come down here because the road damages their vehicles.”

“When it rains, the road floods because the grids aren’t taking the water in, and I’ve seen older people collapse on the raised area running down the middle of the road,” said Tracey Williams, who works part-time at Dennis’s Hair Design.

“It’s just unattractive, and it’s been going on for a long time. Because there are no yellow lines, people park wherever they choose.

"I see a lot of people in yellow jackets taking pictures, but nothing appears to be going on. That's how it is."