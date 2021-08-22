ESPN’s Corgi Racing perplexes and delights viewers.

Viewers tuning in to ESPN in the hopes of catching up on their favorite sports were surprised to see corgi racing, which baffled as well as delighted many.

On Saturday, a break in the sporting calendar was filled with pure joy in the form of racing corgis, which were added to the Saturday schedule.

The race appears to be a replay of the 2021 Corgi Races, which aired in July at Emerald Downs Racecourse in Auburn, Washington.

The presentation was a long cry from the MLS that had broadcast earlier in the day, but viewers, particularly soccer fans, seemed unconcerned.

Sports Illustrated reporter Emma Baccellieri tweeted to her 23,900 followers, “PSA [Public Service Announcement]: There is corgi racing on ESPN right now.” The excitement of discovering this in the book has completely validated my decision to keep cable.”

Seattle Sounders FC’s brand ambassador said, “I was going to watch @SoundersFC but there’s corgi’s racing on ESPN,” adding, “I was going to watch @SoundersFC but there’s corgi’s racing on ESPN.”

Lindsay Jones, a senior writer for The Athletic, couldn’t contain her delight, almost appearing to be persuaded to watch the entertaining sport rather than football.

She inquired, “Preseason football is fantastic, but did you know there’s corgi racing on ESPN right now?” Corgis that race.”

Not everyone, however, was thrilled to see the puppies roaming around in such a chaotic manner.

“ESPN has sunk to a new low,” stated KLKN-TV Chief Meteorologist John Dissauer. Corgi races are held outside. @DC [Drum Corps International] must return!”

ESPN has reached new lows. Corgi races are held outside. Please return it to me.