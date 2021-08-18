Erling Haaland’s move to Liverpool has been backed, and Mohamed Salah’s contract has been extended.

After being disregarded by many experts, Liverpool took a step towards re-establishing their title credentials at the weekend.

Some questioned whether Jurgen Klopp’s side could compete this season due to a lack of big-money additions, with Ibrahima Konate being the lone newcomer.

Their impressive win over Norwich, on the other hand, demonstrated the quality that exists inside the team, as well as their squad depth, with most players returning to full fitness.

Every day, the Reds are associated with a slew of new names, and we’ve compiled a list of the most recent rumours.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

Sport1, as reported by the Daily Star.

Haaland is one of the most clinical strikers in the world, and former Borussia Dortmund great Michael Rummenigge has urged him to join Liverpool.

In recent months, the Reds have been connected with landing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in 2022, as well as Haaland.

“We’ll have to wait and see where he goes after this season,” Rummenigge said when asked where the Norwegian attacker would wind up.

“Given Real and Barca’s financial difficulties, I could see him relocating to England. His father used to go there as well.

“I can easily envision Haaland in Liverpool. Haaland is a one-of-a-kind phenomenon.”

Liverpool would have stiff competition for Haaland’s signature, as he has 42 goals in 44 league appearances since joining Dortmund in January 2020. Haaland is thought to be on the radars of a number of clubs for next summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni is a Monaco resident.

Corriere Dello Sport is a sports news publication based in Italy.

Since Gini Wijnaldum’s departure to PSG, Liverpool has been connected with a slew of midfielders.

Despite having three years left on his contract, the report says that Tchouameni, 21, might be available for roughly £25 million.

Last season was the midfielder’s breakout season, and it’s simple to understand why: he placed second in Europe’s top five leagues for tackles and first in the combined number of tackles and interceptions.

If Liverpool can sign Tchouameni, who is young and has a high ceiling, it would appear to be a positive long-term move for the club.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

On Twitter, through his agency.

