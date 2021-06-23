‘Eriksen was fortunate; my kid was not’ — the Prime Minister is urging the use of defibrillators.

After a defibrillator was used to save the life of Christian Eriksen, the father of a little boy who died of sudden cardiac arrest has stepped up his fight to get defibrillators put in schools across the UK.

The creator of the Oliver King Foundation, Mark King, has sent a public letter to the Prime Minister, noting how the footballer’s life was saved due to the provision of a defibrillator at Saturday’s match between Denmark and Finland.

At the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the Danish midfielder fell. He subsequently declared he was “OK – under the circumstances” in a message posted from his hospital bed, while doctors try to figure out what caused his cardiac arrest.

“The world was startled by the heartbreaking scenes of Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during the Denmark v Finland play on Saturday,” Mr King said in his letter to Boris Johnson. Fortunately, his life was spared thanks to the quick actions of his teammates, world-class medical personnel, and, most importantly, the presence of a defibrillator.

“Christian Eriksen, who is presently in stable condition in the hospital, was fortunate.

“My son, on the other hand, was not.”

On March 2, 2011, his 12-year-old son Oliver died of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) after experiencing cardiac arrest while competing in a swimming race at King David High School in Liverpool.

He described his son as “a wonderful boy who succeeded in school and was amazing at sports.”

“His life was cut short by a concealed heart problem.

“SADS claims the lives of 12 young people every week, although life-saving defibrillators are not required in all schools.”

Following Oliver’s death, his family has worked to increase awareness of SADS and lobbied the government to require all schools to have defibrillators installed.

The Oliver King Foundation has raised enough money to install over 5,500 defibrillators in schools and organizations across the UK, as well as train over 100,000 individuals in CPR and defibrillator use, saving 56 lives to far.

The letter continued: "Currently, the Department for Education only recommends that all schools have access to lifesaving defibrillators.